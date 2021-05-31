ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When it comes to magic in Allentown, you could say Miller Symphony Hall was sort of a catalyst.
In the early 1900's The Lyric, as it was known then, was a local hotspot.
16-year-old Willard Warmkessel was an usher at the Lyric. Inspired by the spectacle of the stage, he spent much of his time dreaming about magic.
Willard was hooked. Magic soon became his full-time focus under the stage name Willard the Great.
He traveled the country performing on the fair circuit, and even became good friends with Harry Houdini.
Ultimately, Willard made his act a family affair, with regular shows at the Lyric.
"My mother was the floating lady, my aunt got sawed in half, my aunt Jean the youngest of them got shot out of a cannon into a box at the back of the theater," said Maryellen Iobst, Willard's grand daughter.
Iobst was also part of the act.
"I was put in a doll house with my mother and then my grandfather put swords through the doll house," Iobst said.
After decades spent dazzling audiences with illusions, Willard passed away in 1966.
Willard's widow wanted his magic to live on, so she gave some of his things to Tom Yurasits.
Yurasits is also a full-time magician, and part of the International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 32.
"I used to be the young guy, I am now the older guy," Yurasits said.
While Willard was a member of the more modern Ring 32, he was also the founder of Allentown's first magic club two decades before.
Yurasits says while he never met Willard he feels connected to him every time he uses one of his props.
"I'm trying to think like Willard, I'm trying to think like if he had this what would he do," Yurasits said.
55 years after his passing, Willard the Great continues to inspire generations of magicians, perhaps his greatest feat of all.