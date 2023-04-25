BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students will be back at a Bethlehem elementary school Wednesday after a wall collapse canceled classes for two days.

William Penn Elementary School will reopen Wednesday, said the Bethlehem Area School District midday Tuesday.

District engineers and City of Bethlehem building inspectors deemed the building safe to resume classes.

The outside stairways will remain closed, though, and all students should report to the playground to meet their teachers for morning entry, BASD said.

The school was closed Monday and Tuesday after the wall of an outdoor stairwell collapsed overnight Sunday.

When the wall fell, it hit the side of the building, so engineers were inspecting the whole building to make sure it was safe.

Students and parents should check their ClassDojo messages for specific classroom dismissal procedures.

Students in grades 3,4, and 5 will begin PSSA testing on Wednesday.

William Penn is one of three elementary schools in the district being looked at for renovations or replacement over the next 10 years, said Superintendent Joseph Roy.