BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners granted conditional final land development plan approval to a planned flex space business park Tuesday night. The vote was 3-1.
The proposal from developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC consists of four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet as part of the Penn Center 33 project, known previously as the Mill Creek Corporate Center.
The 62-acre site is located north and west of the William Penn Highway park-and-ride, west of Route 33 and east of Church Road. Two of the buildings can accommodate a total of four tenants, while the other two buildings are designed for one tenant each.
Developers said Tuesday night they would first build out the multi-tenant buildings and then the single-tenant facilities. They added the buildings would not be "logistics" projects.
The buildings are being marketed as well-suited for research and development, laboratories, showrooms and office space for technology, biotechnology, building materials and trade or light assembly industries.
In addition to the four flex building constructions, the plan before commissioners called for parking for 630 vehicles and 64 truck-loading and parking spaces, as well as a trailer parking field.
The applicant previously received preliminary plan approval from commissioners on Nov. 15, 2021, and conditional planned business development use approval on Aug. 17, 2020.
Township staff reviews of the project indicated the buildings' proposed layout is "wedged in, surrounded by parking lots and appear to be like an industrial park" rather than a planned business development.
They also requested additional information about how the property's open space will be used, managed and maintained.
Previously, the project's engineer requested a waiver of road widening and sidewalk installation along the Emrick Boulevard property frontage, which the township deferred to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a ruling. As of Monday night, PennDOT had not offered any ruling.