WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- The operator and owner of an indoor go-karting venue has received zoning approval for a Ropes Course in Northampton County.
Owner of Lehigh Valley Grand Prix Michael McCreary was granted zoning approval by the Williams Township Zoning Hearing Board in a unanimous decision Wednesday for a high ropes course.
The course will be built on a four-acre lot off of I-78 in Williams Township, said communications officials working with McCreary.
Officials said the course will have the capacity for up to 150 guests and is expected to create 30-40 new jobs opportunities.
McCreary has operated the Lehigh Valley Grand Prix racetrack for over ten years and says the inspiration for the new high ropes course resulted from the pandemic.
“My family loves the outdoors! The one silver lining from the COVID -19 experience is that it taught a lot of people that they love to be outdoors as well,” said McCreary. “We want to encourage people to get off technology, enjoy experiences together, and push their comfort boundaries.”
The course is set to pen in the Spring of 2023.