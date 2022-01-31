BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest announced that Willie Nelson & Family will join its flagship festival, Musikfest, in 2022. Willie Nelson & Family will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Sat., Aug. 6.
This show was originally scheduled for Musikfest in 2020. Previously sold tickets will be honored, ArtsQuest’s box office will be reaching out to all ticket holders via email, officials say.
Member access begins on Tues., Feb. 1 and the remaining tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Fri., Feb. 4 on musikfest.org.
Before his big break in 1962 with the release of his first album “…And Then I Wrote,” 88-year-old music legend and Texas native, Willie Nelson, sold bibles and vacuum cleaners door-to-door. Following the success of his first single “Touch Me,” Nelson left sales behind and embarked on a journey that would take him around the world to record more than 145 albums, act in more than 30 films and co-author a dozen books.
Nelson says he has been working with artists from every generation and genre.
Best known for hits “Whiskey River”, “On the Road Again,” “Always on my Mind” and “Red Headed Stranger,” Nelson recently launched his latest project Willie Nelson & Family, featuring Nelson with sister Bobbie, sons Lukas and Micah and daughters Amy and Paula.
The prolific song writer is an avid activist having founded Farm Aid in 1985 and continues to support and represent dozens of causes, including advocating alternatives to biofuels.
This show will be sponsored by Highmark Blue Shield and B. Braun Medical Inc. with media partner Cat Country 96. Officials stated that Musikfest will take place Aug. 5 – 14, 2022.
Rock group Poison will perform on Sun., Aug. 7, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform on Thurs., Aug. 11 and GRAMMY-award winning country music band ALABAMA will take the stage on Sat., Aug. 13.
Additional announcements will be shared throughout the year. The new Musikfest poster, by renowned fine artist Bart Cooper, was unveiled in Nov. Visit their website for more information.
Overall, an estimated 1,127,000 people attended Musikfest in 2021 and the 11-day festival had an estimated $67 million impact on the Lehigh Valley Region of Pennsylvania.