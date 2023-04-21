NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - It’s not a typical day at Willow Haven Farm considering the farmers are getting ready to host their first Earth Day event.

To prepare for the big day, Reuben DeMaster and his family are baking dozens of loaves of bread and getting ready to debut their new gift shop.

“We take Earth Day seriously every day because we only have one earth and we all have to learn to share it,” Wray Sargent, the event coordinator at Willow Haven Farm, said.

Although they’re adding a few unusual tasks to their day, there’s one element that stays the same.

“We are always conscious of the things that we're doing,” Reuben DeMaster, the owner of the farm, said.

That includes the farms' sustainable practices.

Willow Haven Farm grows all of their produce organically and has been CSA certified for 15 years. It's constantly thinking about the best ways to improve the food and the ground that it grows in.

“We're all about taking care of the land,” Sargent said. “We don't put any harsh chemicals down that are going to end up in our water supply.”

The farm has been in the DeMaster family for over 60 years and since then, they’ve lived on the land and consumed what they can from the land. Currently, about 80% of what they eat comes from their own backyard.

They get their eggs from their chickens on the farm, milk and beef from the cows, pork from the pigs and the vegetables from the 100,000 to 200,000 seeds they plant every year.

What they don’t eat goes back into the community.

“The extra food does go to food pantries. We are trying to make sure that we're not throwing things away,” DeMaster said.

On Saturday, the family is hosting its first Earth Day event. People can expect arts and crafts for kids, an opportunity to plant a seed, a tour of the farm and a chance to foster a duck or chick.

That event runs from 10am to 4pm at Willow Haven Farm in New Tripoli.

To find out more, visit the Willow Haven Farm Facebook page.