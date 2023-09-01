WILSON, Pa. - Authorities say the four-year-old Wilson girl found brutally attacked Wednesday is recovering after a successful surgery. Loved ones are honoring the life and legacy of her mother, who police say was killed by the girl's father. He's behind bars.

"She's just a pure-hearted person," said Shalay Mason, Shante Mason's sister.

Shalay Mason remembers her sister, 38-year-old Shante Mason, always smiling. She says she was a funny, lively mom, whose four and 16-year-old daughters were her priority.

"A big caretaker," said Shalay Mason. "She just loved her family. She just loved us and she made sure you knew that. Every second she'd get, she'd want to tell you, 'I love you.'"

Family says Shante Mason was born in New Jersey and has been in the Lehigh Valley for about 20 years; they tell us she graduated from Freedom High School.

"She just wanted to make sure that everybody was good, everybody was okay," said Shalay Mason.

As the memories flood in, they're accompanied by smiles and tears.

"Cooking was her thing," said Mason. "She in the kitchen, cooking, singing, dancing. We're laughing, cracking jokes. That's what we do as siblings....it was always a good time with my sister."

Loved ones remain in shock.

"Literally, just taking it day by day," said Shalay Mason. "Nobody wants to hear that. It was a really devastating situation."

Police says Shante Maston was killed by her younger daughter's father.

That little girl was also attacked. Authorities say Wednesday, she was flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with life-threatening injuries to vital organs.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says she had a successful surgery Thursday and is now in stable condition, but expected to remain in the hospital for the foreseeable future.

"Nobody was prepared for this, so we're looking for help," said Shalay Mason.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Shante Mason's services and her daughter's medical bills.

Shalay Mason wants people to focus on how Shante Mason lived, not how she died.

"This was a beautiful spirit literally and it was our honor to have her and our honor to say that that was my sister. That is my sister," said Shante Mason.

Bail was denied for 38-year-old Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles, who is facing multiple charges in Shante Mason's death and the attack of their daughter.