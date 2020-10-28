WILSON, Pa. - A school district in Northampton County is temporarily closing an elementary school after two cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The Wilson Area School District said Wilson Borough Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 2 "in order to protect the health and safety of our staff, students, and their families."
The elementary school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines, the district said. Staff members and students who may have come into close contact with the person will be directly contacted by the local health department with instructions to self-quarantine.
During the next four days all hybrid students will follow their online schedule. All students, hybrid & online, should log in to their teacher’s ZOOM at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
The district said it will provide updates on the website and will continue to use its communication channels to keep families and staff informed.