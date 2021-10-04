WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. – The Wilson Area School District has decided to get further input from the students on possibly eliminating the Native American symbol from the district's logo.
School board officials voted Monday night to table amending the current district policy in order to phase out the Warrior logo that includes a Native American in headdress.
Instead, Superintendent Douglas Wagner will now figure out how to poll the student population for feedback.
"As much as it's nice to see the community come out and have an opinion, what do the students say?" asked board member Allyson Palinkas.
Board member Holly Waugh agreed.
"I do think the kids should have a say," she said. "We're not ordering uniforms tomorrow so this is not something that has to be established tomorrow."
Resident Paul Altenbach argued that the elimination of the Warrior logo is hypocritical given the history of the borough's name.
"If we eliminate the warrior then this board would be hypocritical because we already know that this town was named after Woodrow Wilson, one of the most racist presidents in the history of this nation," Altenbach said.
Resident Armando Mortiz-Chapelliquen, however, said Native Americans have been trying to eliminate racist and stereotypical symbols for more than 50 years.
"The fact that Native Americans have been engaged in this issue for over half a century should speak volumes about the offensive nature of all Native American logos," he said.
If the board moves ahead with amending the policy, only the logo with the Native American would be phased out. The "Warriors" name would remain and the Native American image would be replaced with a "W" symbol.
The board will also have to vote on some 28 identities that must be used by school departments and teachers. Coaches will still have the freedom to design uniforms, Wagner said.
"Twenty-eight choices is a little bit much to have to identify the school and to be known as the Warriors," said resident Suzanne Salter. "I think it's very simple. There should be one, perhaps two, logos for the school."