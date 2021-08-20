The Native American logo used by Northampton County's Wilson Area School District may not be moth-balled after all.
The district's superintendent says the school board will draft a policy listing logos that are "board approved," and can be used to represent the district.
This list could include many different logos, like the current "warrior chief," as well as a "W" logo the superintendent had hoped to use moving forward.
News that the superintendent wanted to move away from the "warrior chief" logo prompted outcry from some Wilson residents, even as other sports teams have opted to drop logos depicting Native Americans that some say are insensitive.