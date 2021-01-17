NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- Wilson police are investigating after home was struck by gunfire Saturday night.
Authorities say, at around 10:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Northampton Street.
Officers spoke with several occupants of the home who stated they heard two gunshots and realized that a bedroom window on the second floor had been damaged.
According to police, nobody inside the home was injured.
Officers did recover spent bullet casings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pacchioli at 610-258-8542.