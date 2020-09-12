Police lights/crime

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in an attempted homicide incident that happened early Saturday morning.  

At approximately 4:49 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Spruce Street for shots fired with a victim.

The victim, who was identified as Gustavo Raul-Danino Ferrando, was located at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ferrando was taken to a local trauma center and is in stable but serious condition.

The defendant was identified as Cartrell Danzell Flucker.

An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a firearm, Possession of instruments of a crime, and Simple Assault.

Police say, the male is suspected to be armed and dangerous and anyone that comes in contact with the male should use caution. Anyone with information on his where about should contact Detective Pacchioli at 610-258-8542.

