WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Wilson Borough, Northampton County are welcoming a new K9 Officer.
Dotan, a 3.5-year-old Belgian Malinois, is trained in tracking, building/area searches, obedience, and apprehensions, according to a news release from the Wilson Borough Police Department. He is currently in narcotic detection training and will be able to sniff out cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, fentanyl, and heroin. He is being handled by Officer Daniel Pacchioli.
Dotan came from Holland to be a police dog in the borough.
Dotan was purchased through a grant awarded by Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck. The police department also received donations from Mike’s Heating and Air Conditioning; The Hillis Group; Friendly Food Mart; Back the Blue; Sheep Dog Cigar Club; NAM Knights America, and the Wilson Borough Lions Club.
Dotan is taking over for K9 Officer Rex who recently retired after serving the borough for nine years. Rex is living out his retirement with his handler, Officer Thomas Migliore.