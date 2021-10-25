Police cruiser lights

WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Wilson Borough, Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a report of a man trying to lure two children into a car.

Police say they got a call around 6 p.m. Sunday regarding a light-colored sedan parked in the 1900 block of Ferry Street.

The caller told police a man asked two young children to get into the vehicle for a ride home, but the kids ran away from him.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilson Borough police.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.