WILSON, Pa. - The owner of the old Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough tells 69 News he's in talks to sell the property for redevelopment.

The 625,000 square-foot space has been owned by Joseph Reibman of Wilson Park LTD since the 1980s.

Right now, it's listed for $10 million.

"We had an active buyer and spent a lot of time with it, so it wasn't our fault that the sale fell through," said Reibman.

Reibman is talking about the New Jersey-based developer that lost interest in the property, once Northampton County said it wouldn't give tax breaks for more warehouses.

Reibman tells us since the space was put back on the marketplace in the summer, there have been around 40 inquiries, and ten offers, which needed to be looked into.

"We have selected an individual company to negotiate with, and we're in that process," said Reibman.

Reibman couldn't share who exactly that is yet, because of a confidentiality agreement.

However, some say it's all just taking too long.

In November, Wilson Borough Council unanimously voted to look into conservatorship of the property, which would give it more power in the courts to push along a sale.

"I think that's a little bit misguided for that to happen. We're actively engaged in discussions with a potential buyer," said Reibman.

Reibman says getting the building sold and fixed up are goals he shares with the borough, though it's complex, noting another potential buyer dropped because they couldn't raise the necessary finances.

"This is a substantial building," said Reibman. "It requires a substantial amount of capital and a substantial amount of expertise to put this back as a positive asset for the community. We have somebody that we're working with, and hopefully, that will come to pass."

69 News reached out to Wilson's solicitor Tuesday for the borough's take on all of this and are waiting to hear back.