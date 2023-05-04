WILSON, Pa. - The old Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough may soon have a new owner.

Current owner Joseph Reibman told 69 News on Thursday he's under an agreement of sale for the property, which is not listed on the market anymore.

The sale has not yet closed, Reibman said, and the agreement is confidential, so he can't disclose details on the buyer or sale price.

Reibman had said in January that he was in talks to sell the property, which had been listed for $10 million, for redevelopment.

The 625,000 square-foot space at 315 S. 24th Street was put back on the market last summer after a previous agreement of sale fell through. A New Jersey-based developer lost interest in the property once Northampton County said it wouldn't give tax breaks for more warehouses.

Some had said the whole process is just taking too long. Wilson Borough Council unanimously voted in November to look into conservatorship of the property, which would give it more power in the courts to push along a sale.

Reibman said that would not be necessary. He told 69 News getting the building sold and fixed up are goals he shares with the borough, though the size of the property makes it complex.