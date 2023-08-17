Little Wilson Borough, with about 8,000 residents, may soon be looking at one of the biggest residential developments in Lehigh Valley history.



Skyline Development has proposed 422 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for the old Dixie Cup building off 24th Street. That building has been little used for decades but could wind up with hundreds of residents.



By contrast, the Hanover Apartments proposed for the border of Bethlehem and Allentown, the region's biggest cities, total just 317 units.



Wilson Mayor Donald Barrett views the proposal as a cause for hope and concern.



"I'd like to see the building fixed, but I'm very concerned about adding 422 apartments," Barrett said during a telephone interview Thursday.



Barrett and Stanley Margle, Wilson's solicitor, both said they are prepared to consider Skyline's plan with an open mind.



"We had a meeting yesterday that I will describe as very productive," Margle said during the call. "These developers are serious and they are financially in a position to move forward expeditiously."



Margle, who has decades of experience as a lawyer handling real estate, estimated the total value of the project at $100 million. He has seen other would-be developers come to the borough but fail to get a deal done.



"When it comes to putting your money where your mouth is, this is the first applicant we've seen in two dozen years who can do that," Margle said of Skyline.



Formal plans have not been submitted yet. That may begin this fall.



"We're excited, we're hopeful," Margle said. Moving forward means working with the other two taxing bodies involved at the site: the Wilson Area School District and Northampton County.



County Executive Lamont G. McClure has said the old building needs a new use. Last year, he vowed not to provide a tax break when a developer proposed a "last mile" distribution center for the site.

McClure interpreted that to mean a warehouse.



On Tuesday, McClure said he would consider a break for housing at the Dixie site.



The developer is looking for a TIF, or Tax Incremental Financing incentive. That Pennsylvania property-tax break aims to improve blighted areas. It involves issuing bonds to support a project that will generate tax revenue; in turn, some of the new taxes generated - the "incremental revenue" - goes toward paying off the debt.



The bonds are issued by a public authority, not the borough, schools, or county.



Barrett said one of his goals is to make sure that Wilson's taxpayers are not on the hook for any costs.



In short: "What's in it for the borough? If we can make an agreement that's going to work well for borough residents is the issue," he said.



"I intend to be extremely cautious and careful" in evaluating how the financing works as he advises the borough, Margle said.



Barrett sees other issues, such as how police and firefighters would handle a huge apartment complex in an area that is already congested and just off the 25th Street Interchange with Route 22.



"My big concern is the amount of traffic in that area. Easton Area High School and Wilson Area High School are nearby," he said. He adds that a lot of students to the Wilson district is a concern too.



Barrett said a mixed-use facility, with residential units and other community components that would bring other residents to the site, would be welcome. If the site is all apartments, it could become something of a small community unto itself, just off the highway.



The mayor said the number of apartments - 422 - remains a big issue, but he and Margle both said they will wait to see the final plan before making any judgments.



"There's a big call for housing" in the region, Barrett said. "My concern overall is that the building is completed and fixed."



The development envisions keeping the old paper factory up. Margle, who has been inside the old Dixie Cup factory, said the huge building remains solid.



"It's daunting," said Margle of the 600,000-square-foot building. "It's almost eerie. It's been 40 years (since full use) and you can still imagine the activity in that huge, vacuous structure. It's got a lot of character and has a lot of options for the developers."



The building is owned by a group led by attorney Joseph Reibman. The agreed-upon price has not been disclosed. The Dixie Cup building had been listed for $10 million.