EASTON, Pa. – Wilson Borough officials pleaded with Northampton County Council on Thursday to approve a tax break for a redevelopment of the Dixie Cup building and said the characterization of the project as a warehouse is not accurate.
Calling anything a warehouse or distribution center is not a good pitch when many Lehigh Valley residents often express concerns about big buildings and big trucks, but it is hard to dispute the source of the terminology. It started with the developer.
Nick Tsapatsaris surprised council and County Executive Lamont McClure at a May 5 meeting with his proposal for a "last-mile logistics facility." The New Jersey-based developer has an agreement to buy the Dixie Cup building.
Council advanced the proposed tax break Thursday for consideration Aug. 4. That is routine and does not indicate support or opposition. The tax cut requires two votes and at least two meetings. McClure has said he would veto any tax break for the project.
The building has been little used since 1983, and mostly vacant for at least a decade. Even with a 10-year partial break on property taxes, Wilson officials see hope in the proposal, and they do not see a traditional warehouse.
"It's not primarily a warehouse," Wilson Councilman Justin Woodring told county council at its meeting. The proposal would provide space for many tenants and different kinds of jobs.
Woodring said the building may require $80 million to $100 million of work. Tsapatsaris has said that without the LERTA — Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance —break, the project is not financially feasible.
Borough Council President John Burke agreed that the goal is not to put up just a warehouse. Burke also noted that the building has been used little since his own birth date, 1983. The redevelopment proposal is permitted by the borough's zoning code.
The building is a mess, needing a roof, new elevators, and windows. That dire assessment was used a selling point for the LERTA by Joseph Reibman, representative of the ownership group that has an agreement to sell the old Dixie Cup.
"What does (county) council want to see (there)?" asked Wilson Mayor Donald Barrett. He said housing, proposed for the site years ago, would strain the Wilson schools. He said the district takes pride in small class sizes and quality education.
The dilapidated building is a burden on the borough, Barrett said, noting the withering condition of the huge cup on top.
"As that cup has deteriorated, my town has deteriorated," the mayor said. He acknowledged concerns about more traffic near the Wilson Area and Easton Area high schools, but he said there was more traffic when big businesses such as Mack Printing and Maier's Bakery were running.
One Wilson resident spoke against the plan.
"It would benefit the property at the expense of the area," said Armando Moritz-Chapelliquen. He said the property could more desirable development. The building is just off 25th Street, an area already plagued with congestion.
Wilson Borough Council and the Wilson Area School District have already both unanimously approved LERTA tax breaks for the proposal, but Tsapatsaris said earlier that county approval is essential.
That goes beyond property taxes. The county has another cudgel, the power to set property values. Reassessing the property at a higher value could wipe out the benefits of LERTA.
After the public was heard on the Dixie Cup plan, no commissioners (councilmembers are known as commissioners) spoke on the issue. Commissioners John Cusick and John Brown agreed to sponsor the LERTA ordinance for Dixie Cup, allowing it to move forward.
Council Vice President Kerry Myers wielded the gavel because President Lori Vargo Heffner closed the discussion and said there will be a public hearing and possible vote at the Aug. 4 meeting.
McClure has said repeatedly that he would veto a tax break that would require Northampton County taxpayers to subsidize a warehouse. Council can pass an ordinance with five votes of its nine members. Overriding a veto requires six votes.