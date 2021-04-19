WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - A man charged in an attempted homicide in Wilson Borough has been taken into custody.
Police learned Monday that Cartrell Danzell Flucker was staying on the 1000 block of Washington Street. After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody on the 200 block of S. 10th Street in Easton, according to a news release from the Wilson Borough Police Department.
Cartrell's bail was set at $250,000 straight.
Flucker had been charged with attempted homicide in connection with an early-morning shooting at a Spruce Street apartment in September of last year.
Police had been dispatched to an apartment in the 1600 block of Spruce Street about 4:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found Gustavo Raul-Danino Ferrando on an upper-floor patio suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness told police that she and the victim had driven to the apartment to buy drugs. When they arrived, she stayed in the vehicle, while Ferrando went upstairs to meet with Flucker, according to court papers. The witness reported seeing Flucker come out of the apartment.
Investigators said the witness is familiar with the alleged shooter having spent time with him in the past, according to records.
The witness said Flucker punched the victim in the face. She then reported hearing three or four gunshots. As she ran upstairs to the patio where the victim was lying, Flucker ran down the stairs and west on Spruce Street.
Police found blood on the patio and recovered four spent shell casings.
Authorities said after the shooting that the victim was taken to a trauma center, where he was listed in stable but serious condition.