WILSON, Pa. - The developer of a proposed 809,800-square-foot warehouse on former Pfizer Inc. property in Wilson Borough will seek multiple zoning variances at a meeting next week.
The plan from NorthPoint Development of Missouri would generate more than 1,000 trips daily to and from the 1525 Wood Avenue site, west of the intersection of 13th Street and Route 22.
The project seeks a variance to permit a building height of 50 feet, allow disturbance of about 2,600 square feet of wetlands and clearance of trees from steep slopes, according to the meeting notice posted on Wilson's website.
Some of the property extends into Palmer Township and Easton.
NorthPoint's plan includes 414 parking spaces.
Warehouse projects draw complaints from the public, but the industry and related transportation fields create about 10% of jobs in the Lehigh Valley, according to Workforce Board Lehigh Valley.
Wilson's zoning hearing board will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at the Strausser Community Center, at 2201 Liberty Street.