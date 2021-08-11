EASTON, Pa. - The plan to build an 809,800-square-foot warehouse in Wilson Borough is not proceeding for now, Easton Solicitor Joel Scheer said Wednesday.
NorthPoint Development of Missouri was seeking zoning relief from the borough to build on the former Pfizer property at 1525 Wood Ave., west of the Route 22 and 13th Street intersection. While most of the land is in Wilson, small portions of the tract extend into Easton and Palmer Township.
"There is a dispute with an adjacent property owner" that the developer wants to resolve before proceeding, Scheer said, and a traffic study is needed, but has not been done yet.
Mayor Sal Panto has a policy of not weighing in on developments in other towns, but he said earlier that Easton would monitor the proposal because of the impact on traffic in the city and the potential for stormwater problems. The developer will need permits from Easton, he said at Wednesday's city council meeting.
NorthPoint plans two tenants for the building, and 414 parking spaces. Zoning relief will be needed for building height, work in a flood-hazard area, disturbance of wetlands and other issues.
A call to Wilson Borough placed after usual business hours was not answered.
The issue that struck many locals was the potential for more traffic. The NorthPoint plan would generate more than 1,000 daily trips, and Mayor Panto said he is concerned about the city's 13th Street corridor, where Easton has seen retail and residential development at the Tucker Silk Mill.
On Wednesday, he said he's also concerned about trucks "wandering around the streets."