BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Things are coming together for the massive new expansion at Wind Creek in South Bethlehem.
"Wind Creek knew that by expanding the meeting space, bringing meetings and events to the area, expanding the hotel - we've been running at a very high occupancy prior to COVID - and we're seeing these numbers come back right now. So, it was really to solidify this resort as a true destination," said Julia Corwin, the Director of Corporate Communications for the company.
She says this will solidify the casino and protect against increasing competition out of New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.
"The Valley hasn't been able to host any of the big trade organizations or big state associations, and this size ball room will allow for that," Corwin said.
A 23,000 square-foot ballroom that can hold 2,000 is the centerpiece of the expansion, with two additional, smaller event spaces.
The expansion doubles the number of hotel rooms to 552. Renderings also show a new lobby, bar area, and spa.
The project was delayed by the pandemic. Partnered with inflation, the original $90 million price tag has ballooned to $160 million.
"They said this is the product we want to have here and they didn't settle for anything less," Corwin said.
The first corporate event is already booked for mid-February and the first wedding is mid-April.
Wind Creek is having a bridal show on Nov. 15.
