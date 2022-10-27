She says this will solidify the casino and protect against increasing competition out of New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

"The Valley hasn't been able to host any of the big trade organizations or big state associations, and this size ball room will allow for that," Corwin said.

A 23,000 square-foot ballroom that can hold 2,000 is the centerpiece of the expansion, with two additional, smaller event spaces.

The expansion doubles the number of hotel rooms to 552. Renderings also show a new lobby, bar area, and spa.

The project was delayed by the pandemic. Partnered with inflation, the original $90 million price tag has ballooned to $160 million.

"They said this is the product we want to have here and they didn't settle for anything less," Corwin said.