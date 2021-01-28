BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem will soon host COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Mayor Bob Donchez said Thursday that the Bethlehem Health Bureau is partnering with the Wind Creek Event Center to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 or older and people 18-64 years of age with certain medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus.
All vaccine clinics will be held at the Wind Creek Event Center beginning the week of February 1, according to a news release from the mayor's office. An e-mail notification will be sent to everyone who scheduled an appointment in February to inform them of the change in clinic location.
When more vaccine becomes available, the Bethlehem Health Bureau will post a pre-registration form on their website. The Bethlehem Health Bureau will be prioritizing appointments for City of Bethlehem, Northampton County and Lehigh County residents as well as people living in areas not serviced by a local public health department.
The Bethlehem Health Bureau was in need of a venue large enough to accommodate those seeking vaccinations under the newly expanded 1A category, the mayor's office said.
“Wind Creek has graciously agreed to allow the Bethlehem Health Bureau to utilize their Event Center. This space will provide extra capacity to vaccinate more people at each clinic. I would also like to thank the Bethlehem Area School District and Moravian College for providing space for our clinics in December and January. The City of Bethlehem is fortunate to have such strong community partners,” Mayor Bob Donchez said.
“It is our great pleasure to partner with Mayor Donchez, the Bethlehem Health Bureau and the owners of the Event Center to provide a venue to the City of Bethlehem to help deliver the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Kathy McCracken, EVP & GM of Wind Creek Bethlehem. “From the beginning of this devastating pandemic, Wind Creek has prioritized the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members, and by opening our doors to act as a vaccination site, we are able to expand that to the greater community.”