BETHLEHEM, Pa. -Wind Creek Bethlehem announced Friday that Kathy McCracken, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wind Creek Bethlehem, is retiring at the end of the fiscal year.

Her last day in this role will be September 30, 2023, according to a news release from Wind Creek Bethlehem.

Kathy started her gaming career in Atlantic City, spending 20 years in various roles at Sands Atlantic City. She joined the technology side of the industry when she took a position in client services with Bally Technology in 2000, according to the news release.

She then moved to Bethlehem to open Sands Bethlehem in 2007 as Vice President of Casino Marketing, and had been promoted to EVP Marketing and Operations when Wind Creek Hospitality acquired the property in May 2019.

Kathy was named EVP/General Manager of Wind Creek Bethlehem in February 2020 and has led the team for the past three years, according to the news release.

“During the short time we have worked with Kathy, she quickly established a well-respected senior presence within Wind Creek Hospitality. Her competence and grace, demonstrated through good times and challenging times, have been instrumental to our efforts to grow Wind Creek Bethlehem into one of the most successful casinos on the East Coast. She will be missed and we wish her the best of times in her upcoming endeavors,” said Jay Dorris, President and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality.