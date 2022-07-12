BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A casino company with a Lehigh Valley location is offering benefits to its employees to help offset inflation.
Wind Creek Hospitality said it's giving a one-time cash stipend to all full- and part-time employees to help with the rising cost of groceries and gas, according to a news release Tuesday.
The company, which runs Wind Creek casino and resort in Bethlehem, is also rolling out flexible schedule arrangements where possible, like working a shorter week with longer days.
The goal is to cut down on the number of times employees have to drive to and from work or get childcare, Wind Creek said.
The company said details would be shared with employees later in July.
Wind Creek is run by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, and has more than 10 gaming facilities across the country.