BATH, Pa. - Emergency crews in Northampton County battled a fire that damaged a home.

Firefighters were called to to the 200 block of East Main Street in Bath around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

They focused on the home's upper floors as strong winds blew around smoke.

It appears no one was home at the time.

The damage appears to be extensive.

No word yet on how the flames broke out.