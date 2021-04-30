SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - It was a bad day for trees this Arbor Day. High winds pummeled the area, bringing trees and power lines down all over the place.
PPL crews were quick to respond after trees came crashing down near Dennis Crago's Bethlehem home.
"I came home from the grocery store and sitting in the front watching TV and all of a sudden bang," Crago said.
"The fire trucks came down the road and I got a message from PPL that said our power might be out until tomorrow at 3 p.m."
Gusts were so strong in Allentown that a tree snapped and fell onto a home on Coronado Street. Back in Bethlehem, a tree fell on Macada Road. Crews had to close the road in both directions in order to clean up the mess.
A tree came crashing down around 5 p.m., barely missing the 69 News station in Salisbury Township.
The weather didn't keep tennis players from hitting the court at West Side Park in Bethlehem.
"It has been ridiculously windy. We played in the rain for a little bit. That was fun," said player Arush Bande.
The intense wind didn't stop the boys of summer from taking to the diamond at Liberty High School.
"It was windy for sure. I was in the bullpen and it started raining. The conditions were harsh but, it's not only going to be 80 degrees and sunny; so you have to fight through it," said pitcher Devin Fletcher.
Winds were supposed to hit 60 miles per hour - and this guy sees a lot of fastballs - so he knows what that looks like.
"It's gusting pretty strong out here. Probably gale-force winds at times," said player Kevin Landis.