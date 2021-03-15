Windy and dry conditions heighten the risk of wildfires. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of the region through 5 p.m. Monday evening.
The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry is warning of some of the dangers, in hopes people prevent a catastrophe.
"This Sunday is a big concern because of the relative humidity. That's how much moisture is in the air. It's going to be in the low 20s. Coupled with the wind gusts at 45 mph, that isn't very good," said Katalynn Dildine, of the Pa. Bureau of Forestry's wildland fire operations.
Sunday and now Monday are good days to avoid burning trash or improperly tossing a cigarette butt.
Dildine says those are two of the most common starters.
"These fires typically start in someone's backyard and travel through dead grass and leaves and then into the bordering woodlands," she said.
The Bureau of Forestry recommends you take a few precautionary steps, like cleaning out your gutters and checking your local regulations.
It's possible a burn ban may be in place.
"Never burn beneath objects like powerlines or overhead branches," Dildine said. "Your site should be surrounded by gravel or dirt at least 10 feet in all directions. Keep the surrounding area watered down and have a shovel nearby."
Above all, never leave a fire alone. It takes a lot of manpower and sometimes dangerous conditions to fix that mistake.
"Sometimes it might need a single engine air tanker," Dildine said. "We use fire retardant's and they use that to build line around a fire to assist firefighters with putting the fire out easier."
To put it simply...
"Just be careful."