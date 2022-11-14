EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton.

Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement.

The business is owned by husband and wife Jason Hoy and Melane Hansche, who also operate Tucker Garage + Grocery, an Australia-themed cafe and store that is set to reopen in its new, larger space - next to Kabinett - in 2023.

"We’ve missed you," Hoy and Hansche wrote on Tucker's Facebook page. "But we’re getting very close to opening @kabinett.winebar in downtown Easton in the coming weeks and once we do, the bigger and better Tucker Garage + Grocery will be hot on its heels in 2023. We’re looking forward to having you cozy up here in the meantime with a cheeky glass of red and a plate of something delicious."

Hoy and Hansche, both native Australians, opened Tucker in 2017 at Easton's Simon Silk Mill on 13th Street. They temporarily closed the cafe - known for its Aussie-inspired dishes and coffee - last December in preparation for its move downtown.

Kabinett will be an extension of the couple's longtime affinity for wine.

In a 2021 online post announcing the Kabinett venture, Hoy and Hansche detailed their experience: Hoy’s been a fine wine professional working in retail, wholesale and importing for about 30 years, while Hansche is the deputy editor of Food & Wine magazine.

"You’ve gotten to know us as Aussie coffee nerds, but what you might not have known is that our true passion is wine," the couple wrote in the announcement.

Kabinett is going to be an "elegant art deco romp," with a wine list heavy on Australian and German selections as well as "flavor-packed small plates" complementing the wine, according to the post.

It also will feature an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River. The couple is planning to transfor the outdoor space into an Austrian-style "heuriger" wine garden - a nod to Hansche's Bavarian roots.

"After toughing out the last 16 months, we are so grateful to have a bright spot on the horizon and we’re determined to have Kabinett contribute to the community the same way that Tucker has," the post continued. "Jason’s been building this bar in his head for 25 years and we can’t wait to welcome you to @kabinett.winebar."

The Tucker owners are hopeful that opening a grocery store near Centre Square will help make downtown Easton more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

"Part of the appeal of living downtown is that you have walkable amenities," Hansche said at an Easton Planning Commission last winter.

Tucker, named after the Australian slang for food, started out as a café but over its last few years began selling more groceries.

The couple doesn't envision the business to be a "large supermarket," Hansche said.

Instead, they want the business to serve as a neighborhood grocery store where locals can quickly pick up fresh produce, meat and other staples.