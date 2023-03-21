BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest, in partnership with Upper Macungie Township and Sports and Social Allentown, announced the 6th Annual SangriaFest Tuesday.

This year’s event will offer more wineries and food vendors, expanded lawn games - including a Cornhole tournament, and more Sangria, according to a news release from ArtsQuest. The celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Grange Park in Upper Macungie Township.

Tickets are on sale at the ArtsQuest website.

The event runs from 4 p.m. (3 p.m. for premium access hour) to 7 p.m. Premium access hour includes four exclusive sangria samples, catered menu, exclusive access to a private bar, air-conditioned restrooms and access to VIP parking, according to ArtsQuest.

There will be 12 varieties of sangria offered at this year’s event from four different wineries, including Clover Hill, Vynecrest, Stony Run and Franklin Hill.

“We are excited to welcome SangriaFest back to Grange Park,” said Sunny Ghai, Chairman of UMT Board of Supervisors. “As part of our collaboration with ArtsQuest, we look forward to welcoming the community to this year’s expanded festival. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon, here in Upper Macungie Township.”

Attendees can taste samples of sangria, along with a variety of Yuengling beer and cocktails available for purchase in addition to more food options with added vendors onsite.

“ArtsQuest is thrilled to not only have this opportunity to once again partner with our friends in Upper Macungie Township, but also to reintroduce this year’s Sangriafest as bigger and better than ever," said Curt Mosel, ArtsQuest’s Chief Operating Officer. “We listened to feedback received from last year’s sold-out event and took action. This year, our expanded footprint allows for more festival space, additional food and entertainment and an added winery means more sangria to enjoy.”

This year, ArtsQuest is offering "early bird" pricing for members, premium access, and the general public.

Prices increase post-Musikfest. Early bird pricing ends May 29 at 11:59 p.m. and post-Musikfest pricing begins August 13. Ticket prices range from $29 to $79.

Presenting sponsors of SangriaFest 2023 are Uline and Service Electric Cable TV. Co-sponsors include Delta Allentown, Members First Federal Credit Union and Coca-Cola Bottling Company of the Lehigh Valley.

There are a limited number of tickets to the event and there is no guarantee that tickets will be available day-of or at the gates. This is a 21+ event.