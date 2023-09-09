An event dedicated to remembering those who have lost their battle with cancer — and using the symbol of a butterfly to do that.

"This is where folks can write the name of a loved one," said Jen Sinclair, Program Support Director at Cancer Support Community Greater Lehigh Valley. "They list their names on paper butterflies to show their love and remembrance and honor for someone affected by cancer."

It’s a celebration of life. Giving those grieving a sense of community and support, and using the journey butterflies take as a sense of solace to loved ones going through this.

“Its a very empowering message and I know people who have been affected by cancer can identify with that story," said Sinclair.

It starts the conversation, giving people the opportunity to share their own stories.

69 News anchor Rob Vaughn, even sharing some close to his own heart and reminding everyone: "The CSC ensures that nobody faces cancer alone."

At the end of the event, 250 butterflies were released into the sky — spreading their Wings of Hope for those who need it most.