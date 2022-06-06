Pennsylvania Lottery

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - Two jackpot-winning lottery tickets were sold in our area.

Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets from Saturday's drawing matched all five balls drawn. That means they will split the jackpot prize of more than $1.4 million.

One winning ticket was sold at Top Star Express at 515 Dublin Pike near Dublin, Bucks County. The other was sold at Sun Mini Mart at 301 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. near Allentown.

Each retailer gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Anyone with a winning ticket should contact their local Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

