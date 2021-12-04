Ashley Meyers from Main Line Fashionista joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to talk about the hottest trends for the Winter season. 

Meyers says you should update your closet this season with warm pieces that add a bit of sparkle to your wardrobe. 

She says she looks for sweaters that make her feel and look like tinsel. Meyers believes this look is both stylish and comfortable. 

Meyers also says if you buy a long sweater, you can wear leggings that have stretch. 

For the holiday party, Meyers says to find a great dress. This season she says sequins and cutouts are a bit hit.  

