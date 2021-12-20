SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. – There are few places that can actually claim their Christmas lights are spectacular and have us all believe them.
This Lehigh Valley favorite tradition, though, really does brighten all the faces and unveil megawatt smiles.
The Winter Light Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo is back for its eighth year, and organizers couldn't be happier to see families out again, enjoying the fun.
"We see a lot of families come out and they just like the fact that, even if it's cold," said Matt Provence, chief operating officer at the zoo, "they get the chance to huddle up together and do a lot of fun activities that they might have done when they were kids."
They're always adding new things and managing to attract major talent to the Lehigh Valley.
"We saw Elsa and Anna perform," young patrons Emma and Nick Tallarida excitedly reported.
"Just to see their faces when they see one of their heroes," Provence said. "You know, this princess performs for them."
Word of the princesses and the lights has gotten around. USA Today even featured the event which puts up more than 1.2 million twinkling lights each year — a feat that's actually nothing short of spectacular.
It's the kind of display that will lift your spirits and maybe even give you a boost of confidence just a few days ahead of the Big Man's visit.
"I'm going to get everything I want on the list and I'll probably get more!" Nick Tallarida exclaimed.
It's pretty easy to believe him, with that kind of certainty.
Maybe because, in this spectacular spot, it's pretty easy to believe in the magic of Christmas.