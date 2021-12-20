There are few places that can actually claim that their Christmas lights are spectacular and have us all believe them.
But this Lehigh Valley favorite tradition really does brighten all the faces and unveil megawatt smiles.
The Winter Light Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo is back for its 8th year, and organizers couldn't be happier to see families back out again enjoying the fun.
"I think it's just a lot of families around the holiday they get to come out and even if it's cold. They get the chance to huddle up together and a lot of fun activities that they might have done in the area as kids," says Matt Provence, Chief Operating Officer at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
They're always adding new things and managing to attract major talent to the Lehigh Valley.
"We saw Elsa and Ana perform!" young patrons Emma and Nick Tallarida tell us.
"Just to see their faces when they see one of their heroes, this princess performs for them!" Provence smiles.
Word of the princesses and the lights has gotten around. USA Today even featured the event which puts up more than 1.2 million twinkling lights each year - which is, actually, nothing short of spectacular.
It's the kind of display that will lift your spirits and maybe even give you a boost of confidence just a few days ahead of the Big Man's visit.
"I'm going to get everything I want on the list and I'll probably get more!" Nick Tallarida exclaims.
It's pretty easy to believe him, with that kind of certainty.
Maybe because, in this spectacular spot, it's pretty easy to believe in the magic of Christmas.