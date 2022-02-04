BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A young woman spinning on ice, back arches, legs bent, head back. Moves you'll no doubt see by Olympians in Beijing, China.
But these were by 17-year-old figure skater Molly Fortkamp inside Bethlehem's Steel Ice Center.
"I like performing. I do it like I'm dancing basically," she said.
"I really like men's figure skating," she said of the Olympics.
Then she no doubts appreciate the glide by 11-year-old Michael Harris. The three-year skater is also following Olympic figure skating closely.
"I just love watching all the good skaters, awesome footwork, awesome jumps, awesome spins," he said.
As Steel Ice Center GM and coach Angela Roesch Davis tried to teach me, when I laced up a pair of hockey skates.
From figure skating to hockey, the winter games act as a catalyst for many to hit the ice.
"We expect to translate across the board because people are excited. It's a winter sport, an Olympic sport, and I'm going to try that," Davis said.
For those on thin ice there is some advice.
"I always say try and march, sometimes people push too hard and too fast, and don't move feet at all, take little steps," Fortkamp said.
"What's fun about it?" I asked Harris.
"The feeling of achieving stuff, doing jumps and spins," he said.
But do remember it can be hard, as I found out first-hand whilst falling trying to do a hockey stop. A future Olympian I am not.