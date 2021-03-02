ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you've had to fill up your gas tank recently, you probably noticed some hefty increases at the gas station.
According to AAA, the average price of gas shot up 30 cents in the last month. You'd be hard pressed to find someone excited about it.
"That's going to be hard on all of us, ridiculous," said Otilio Carsana, filling up at the Sunoco on 4th Street in Allentown Tuesday.
"I have to go to like different gas stations to get the prices. So, yeah I don't like it at all," said Carlos Rodriguez ,adding that he has to fill up nearly every day.
Right now, gas is just shy of $3 a gallon in the Lehigh Valley. According to AAA, the average price is $2.93, which is slightly below the state average of $2.95. The national average is $2.72.
For context, last April, gas stations in the Lehigh Valley were selling gas for $1.99.
"There's several variables...that contribute," said Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs for AAA East Central.
One of the most impactful factors was the winter storm that beat up on Texas. Podguski said it "pushed 24 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from about 83 percent down to an atypical low of 68 percent."
AAA expects prices will go up another 5 to 10 cents per gallon until refinery operations stabilize.
Barring disruptions in a bad hurricane season later on, March could end up being the costliest gas month of 2021. So, the next couple of weeks may be a tough pill to swallow, but good news could follow.
"While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of March, we could see some relief at the end of the month," Podguski said.
Demand is also expected to rise as more people get vaccinated and likely choose to travel.