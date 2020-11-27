EASTON, Pa. - The holiday shopping season kicked off in Easton Friday with a new look.

The Winter Village is part of the city's coronavirus economic recovery plan. It features a synthetic ice rink and socially distant vendor huts for holiday shopping.

Mayor Sal Panto says the city put together the event in less than a month, and he hopes it will give local businesses a big boost.

The Winter Village is open until the new year.

It will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

