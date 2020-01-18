TONIGHT: A few rain, sleet, and snow showers; otherwise, cloudy and turning breezy. Low: 32
SUNDAY: Windy and cold with some sun and a flurry or snow shower, especially north and west. High: 38
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with snow showers, mainly in the evening. Low: 17
SYNOPSIS
A week is all it took for our weather conversation to transition from record warmth to winter storm. Flashback to this time last weekend when highs soared into the upper 60s, making it feel more like May than January. This weekend, it looks and feels how many of us imagine it should with temperatures below freezing during the daytime Saturday, setting the stage for snow that mixed with and changed to sleet during the afternoon. Much of the region saw anywhere between 1” and 4” of snow and sleet creating slushy and sloppy conditions for travel, although certainly nothing that was crippling. Following Saturday’s wintry mix, brisk winds may blow a flurry or snow shower the farther north and west you go on Sunday. More noticeably, daytime temperatures will feel like they're down in the 20s due to those winds. Cold air is king through mid-week until the 40s return Thursday and Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The steady precipitation from Saturday’s storm system has now exited the region to our north and east. In its wake, there is still the occasional snow, sleet, or rain shower that will move across the region overnight with perhaps even a little freezing drizzle across the Poconos. Little or no additional snow/ice accumulation is expected however tonight, and there will be plenty of dry times. Even though the bulk of our storm system has come to an end tonight, you’ll still want to be mindful of some slippery spots if you do have to go out and travel. Temperatures will slowly climb several degrees above freezing for a while tonight, before dropping back off to around freezing by sunrise Sunday.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
The second half of the weekend will be much quieter, but also quite windy once again as northwest winds usher in some cold air reinforcements behind our departing storm. Expect a partly sunny and brisk day with afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s, but wind chills well below freezing thanks to some gusty northwest breezes. Outside of a flurry or snow shower in the higher elevations, the day looks to be a mostly dry one. There may be a few heavier snow showers or squalls by the evening, but the rest of the night should just be plain cold with temperatures tumbling through the teens.
NEXT WEEK
The cold will be the big story Monday and Tuesday as highs struggle to hit the freezing mark, likely staying in the 20s for the majority of the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with brisk winds that will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens much of the time, especially for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In fact, overnight lows may drop close to 10 degrees by Tuesday night. By Wednesday, high pressure will move overhead leading to ample sunshine and less harsh conditions thanks to lighter winds. Highs will still be chilly though in the mid 30s. High pressure will keep things dry and sunny right through the end of the week as the cold slowly eases back. Highs will return to the low 40s Thursday, and middle 40s on Friday.