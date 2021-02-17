BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Devin Jay and his wife Jessica own 4 Seasons Lawn & Landscape.
With the projected inches expected to accumulate Thursday, the Jay's are getting ready.
"There's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don't see," Jay said.
All this snow calls for long hours, and the payoff has been rewarding for the small business.
"Yeah it is good it helps out," Jay said.
They even managed to pay it forward. One woman, who was stranded in her home without a way for the oil company to deliver, 4 Seasons helped out.
"She called me and we went out and had to shovel her out and everything as best as we could so the oil truck could get in there," Jay said.
A reminder that community and small acts of kindness really can move mountains.