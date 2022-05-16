ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown traffic artery is now closed.
Work started Monday on the Wire Mill Bridge on South Lehigh Street.
The county-owned bridge is a gateway for drivers going from one part of the city to another.
It's closed until at least mid-December so it can be replaced. The bridge was deemed to be in poor condition.
"At some point in time, if we hadn't done anything, this bridge would have been closed or restricted..." said Steve Turoscy, Lehigh Country bridge engineer.
A new, concrete bridge will replace the more than 80-year-old current one.
Turoscy says the new, $7-million version will be same width, but will have better markings for four lanes of traffic, as well as sidewalks on both sides.
The deck won't be grated but concrete, and built to not flood as easily.
"The depth of the beams will be shallower allowing more storm water to drain through," he said.
Eighty percent of the money is coming from the federal government, 15% from the state, and 5% from the county.
The county did invest $300,000 a few years ago just to keep it open to get to this point.
Work is expected to be finished in December, but in the meantime, there is a walkway open for pedestrians.
The closure comes just before the long-awaited reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge, set for May 27.