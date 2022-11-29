ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bridge construction project causing detours all around Allentown won't be done soon, as planned. There's still months of work to go to replace the Wire Mill Bridge.

"It's not surprising," said Paul Cucchiara, the owner of Service #1 Used Auto Sales.

The Wire Mill Bridge was supposed to be completely replaced by this week, but Lehigh County officials say it won't be done until early spring.

"We tried to deal with it," said Gabriel Lisz, the owner of G & L Auto Services. "I know it's a situation, the bridge had to get done, and there was a lot of flooding. They said it was going to mitigate it. So, we're happy, unhappy."

Now, Lisz is more unhappy, since decreased traffic on Lehigh Street is hurting business.

"We don't get any new customers," said Lisz. "We're still trying to make our best, stay alive and stay afloat."

Hefty detours complicate things.

"Sometimes a train passes by, and if the train lasts too long, they turn back and go someplace else," said Lisz. "That's my main concern."

Work to get rid of the old 1940s bridge started back in May. The new, four-lane bridge with sidewalks was originally supposed to be done by Friday. Planners say utility upgrades were delayed, causing scheduling issues. They say this had to be held up too, in order to stay on budget.

An official schedule update is expected in the coming weeks.

The county says this bridge is important to the city's traffic grid, so it will continue to push the project along. It's been a long time coming.

"We were informed of this in 2018," said Cucchiara. "It was supposed to have been started in 2019 and completed in 2020."

The good news, Cucchiara said, "I think they're doing great."

A pedestrian bridge remains open as work continues.