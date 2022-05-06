ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bridge in Allentown will soon close.
Starting on Monday, May 16, the Wire Mill (South Lehigh Street) Bridge will be closed for replacement, according to a news release from the city. The Lehigh County-owned bridge crosses the Little Lehigh Creek and carries South Lehigh Street, Route 145, located in Allentown.
The existing bridge is a two-span steel I-beam bridge with an open grate deck, constructed in 1940. The superstructure of the bridge bears upon stone masonry abutments and a stone masonry pier.
The bridge span is approximately 116 feet and has a curb-to-curb width of 42 feet. Both sides of the existing bridge have sidewalks.
The current project, which will be managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, includes the demolition of the existing structure and includes the construction of a new two-span bridge that will carry four lanes of traffic (two lanes in each direction) and will include sidewalks.
The Notice to Proceed for the project was issued on January 20, 2020. The bridge has remained open to traffic while the various utility companies located adjacent to or on the bridge completed the work to upgrade and relocate their facilities. The bridge contractor, Kinsley Construction, Inc., has constructed a temporary pedestrian bridge along the westerly side of South Lehigh Street.
Pedestrians can use the temporary bridge during construction to cross the Little Lehigh Creek. However, vehicular traffic will be detoured beginning May 16, when the bridge will be closed.
Construction is scheduled to be completed and the new bridge opened to traffic on December 2, 2022. The crew working hours are anticipated to be 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.