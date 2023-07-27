ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A major conduit to get from the north side of Allentown to the south side that's been closed since May of last year is now open.

The new bridge can handle 15,000 cars daily. Officials say it not only addresses traffic issues but Mother Nature as well.

"Made it four lanes instead of three and don't have to worry about slippage in the winter," said driver Anthony Munoz.

After a few bumps in the road, delaying the opening by half a year, the new $10-million, four-lane, concrete, Allentown Wire Mill Bridge is open once again.

"It's a big corridor that connects center city Allentown and all of that billion dollars of investments that are made in center city, to the south side. So, economically it's important," said Rick Molchany, Lehigh County's Director of General Services.

No more so, than to nearby businesses like General Auto Service, which says it struggled not only during the construction, as traffic was detoured away from the business, but also with flooding, as the Little Lehigh Creek runs under the bridge.

"With the building of the bridge, they were able to mitigate and help with the flooding, with the loss of this area," owner Gabrielle Liz stated, as he has lost a lot of business to flooding.

To address flooding, PennDOT's Christopher Kufro said the new bridge is wider and longer, with a larger hydraulic opening, allowing for better drainage.

"Whenever you are close to the creek, you're always susceptible to flooding but this is an improvement from the existing structure," Kurfo explained.

Federal funds paid for 80% of the project, the state 15% and the county 5%.