ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bridge construction project that has been causing detours all around Allentown is set to open this week.

The Public Information Officer for the County of Lehigh confirms Wire Mill Bridge will reopen to traffic following the brief event on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting, which will feature Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong, Director of General Services Rick Molchany, and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, will take place Thursday at 12 p.m.

The Wire Mill Bridge was supposed to be completely replaced by Nov. 2022. Work to get rid of the old 1940s bridge started back in May 2022.

A media release writes the reopening of the bridge is a collaboration between Department of General Services, Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Kinsley Construction, and the City of Allentown.