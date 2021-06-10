HARRISBURG, Pa. | State Rep. Robert Freeman has introduced legislation aimed at addressing the findings from a Joint State Government Commission study on homelessness in Pennsylvania, while also providing a pathway for communities across the commonwealth to turn blighted properties into affordable housing options.
Officials believe this initiative will be impacting an estimated 15,000 Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness, (either being on the streets, doubled up with family or friends, or in shelters), on any given day.
“The study conducted by the Joint State Government Commission concluded that one of the primary causes of homelessness in Pennsylvania is a lack of affordable housing,” Freeman said. “Simultaneously, here in the Lehigh Valley, and communities across the commonwealth, blight has turned troubled properties into liabilities."
“My legislation takes a ‘Housing First’ approach, while providing the substantive solutions tailored to the unique needs we’re facing here in Pennsylvania,” Freeman added.
According to Freeman, his legislation would work together to provide a directive to municipal land banks to convert a portion of the blighted properties they acquire into housing for the homeless.
They also stated that they would provide a tax credit under the existing Neighborhood Assistance Program, to private developers who partner with land banks and non-profit organizations to rehabilitate such properties.
Specifically, this bill would expand the powers of land banks to enter into partnerships with organizations in the private sector to create local solutions to address the lack of housing for the homeless population within their community and exempt all land bank transactions from both state and local realty transfer taxes, officials say.
These initiatives would expand the eligibility criteria of the Neighborhood Assistance Program to include homeless housing assistance programs, or projects among the eligible activities and uses of contributions under the program.
“My legislation addresses a real need in our communities and is an important consideration in dealing with affordable housing issues,” Freeman said.