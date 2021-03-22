ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A man shot Saturday night in Allentown was arguing with the accused shooter minutes before he was gunned down in a North Maxwell Street parking lot, according to a witness.
Allentown police charged Isaiah T. Brown with single counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting Saturday in the 300 block of North Maxwell Street. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the 28-year-old, whose last known address was on Maryland Circle in Whitehall Township.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 ext. 1 or the Allentown police patrol desk at 610-437-7753 ext. 1.
Tips can also remain anonymous by texting, TextTip411. The app is also available for tips by visiting the Allentown city website.
Allentown police said the victim called 911 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to report that he’d been shot by another man in the 300 block of North Maxwell Street, according to the criminal complaint filed against Brown.
As police were responding, an officer was flagged down at North Maxwell Street and Hanover Avenue by a woman driving the victim to the hospital, according to court records. Other officers provided aid until the victim was taken to the hospital.
Before he was taken to the hospital, the victim told police Brown had shot him, according to records. Police arriving at the North Maxwell Street address where the shooting occurred reported finding five shell casings in the parking lot.
The woman who tried to take the victim to the hospital told police that Brown and the victim had been arguing in a hallway inside the apartment building, and that she had seen Brown allegedly holding a handgun. After the two men went outside, they continued arguing in the parking lot. That’s when the witness reported hearing several gunshots.
She went outside to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshots.
Court records do not indicate how the men knew each other or what they may have been arguing about.