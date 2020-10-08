BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A witness to a double shooting in Bethlehem last week told investigators one of the victims asked his alleged attacker whether he wanted to “fight this out or shoot this out,” according to police.
Bethlehem police announced Wednesday that Luis Ortiz Montoza had been taken into custody in connection with the Sept. 30 shooting in 1200 block of Dover Lane within the Pembroke housing development. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the 21-year-old – listed in court papers as Luis Daniel Ortiz – Wednesday night on two counts of attempted homicide and related charges.
The judge set bail at $500,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fritz Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Sept. 30 to investigate a shots-fired report. Officers with the Freemansburg Police Department reported to the Northampton County 911 center that they found a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Pembroke Road, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities said the victim suffered five gunshot wounds to the right eye, chest, left arm and right arm. He was rushed into surgery at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill. Emergency room staff alerted police that a second victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to court records.
The second gunshot victim told police that he’d been in the Pembroke housing development when he was shot.
Investigators said in court papers they determined that Montoza opened fire into a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Dover Lane.
A witness reported that Montoza was standing outside the victim’s car arguing, when the victim – who was shot five times – could reportedly be heard asking, “You want to fight this out or shoot this out?” That’s when Montoza allegedly pulled a handgun and fired into the vehicle several times.
Court records do not indicate what may have prompted the argument. The Northampton County district attorney previously indicated that at least of the victims was the "intended target."
Montoza, of West Frankford Street in Bethlehem, now faces two counts each of attempted homicide and reckless endangerment and four counts of aggravated assault. He also faces single counts of carrying a firearm without a license and possessing an instrument of a crime.
Montoza failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton Count Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 23.