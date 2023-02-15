WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges are likely after a car crashed and caught fire in Whitehall Township late Tuesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of MacArthur Road (Route 145) between Sutler Drive and the Eberhart Road jughandle.

The 37-year-old Whitehall man was stopped at a red light, and when it turned green, he accelerated quickly and lost control, witnesses told police. The car swerved to the right, hit a street sign pole and caught fire, police said.

Witnesses pulled the driver and a dog out of the burning car, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital but his extent of injuries is not known. The dog appeared to be okay and was turned over to the Lehigh County Humane Society.

Photos show the car was destroyed, and the fire appeared to damage the street sign above the road, which was closed for several hours overnight.

Whitehall police say the investigation is still open and charges are likely.