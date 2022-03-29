Project RAMP, or Rural Access to Medication-Assisted Treatment in Pennsylvania, is the Wolf Administration's initiative aimed at expanding access to medicine for people battling opioid addiction.
"We will get nowhere if we don't continue to share the hope that can come with treatment for this disease," said Jen Smith, Secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
Smith and her colleagues visited LVHN's Valley Health Partners Community Health Center on Tuesday to personally thank the staff for their hard work and partnership with Project RAMP and to highlight its importance.
"We have a golden opportunity to increase access to life-saving resources," said Smith.
The community health center is an outpatient facility that offers primary care to people in the community, including patients with substance use disorder. The staff provides medication-based treatment, plus behavioral and social support to better manage the disease.
"Our hope is for them to be whole and vital within their communities and within themselves," said Dr. Mary Stock Keister with LVHN.
"The epidemic of substance use has left way too many empty chairs and dinner tables and family gatherings," said Dr. Joseph Yozviak, Chief Medical Officer at the Community Health Center.
Yozviak says the clinic has seen great success with medication-treatment and hopes the method catches on.
"There are highly effective, safe and inexpensive evidence-based medications, particularly for Opioid Use Disorder, that need to be more available and readily accessible in primary care settings."